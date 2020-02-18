Dad tearful over death of daughter

Devastated Thulani Ndlovu knelt in front of his eight-year-old daughter seated in a wheelchair with cotton on her left ear at Tembisa Hospital.

Ndlovu, 43, was one of the parents who rushed to the hospital after pupils at Madibatlou Primary School were involved in a crash on the M57 (Old Pretoria Road), outside Tembisa yesterday.

His quick reaction was met with sad news, that his first-born daughter Mbalenhle, 14, was one of the two pupils who died at the scene. Their scholar transport vehicle was hit from the side by a motorbike during the morning rush, less than a kilometre from school.

Seventeen pupils were rushed to nearby Tembisa Hospital, where a tearful Ndlovu found his other daughter sitting on a wheelchair. She had injuries to her ear.

"When I left them standing outside our gate, waiting for their transport, it never occurred to me I was saying goodbye to my Mbali for the last time," he said.

"She was with her two cousins and her younger sister and they were all happy. I even passed the transport on my way to work from Kaalfontein (in Midrand) to Sandton. The taxi was still empty and I guess they were among the first ones to be picked up."