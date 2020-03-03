Student safety a concern for Nzimande.

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande has voiced out concerns about campus safety, particularly what seems to be increased incidents of gender-based violence.

Nzimande said his first intervention has focused on tightening the policy framework to enable the department to deal more effectively with gender-based and other forms of violence on campuses.

“Our institutions are places of teaching, learning and positive socialisation and should therefore be safe spaces,” Nzimande said.

Since the beginning of this academic year, three student were stabbed to death.

Fort Hare University lost two students Yonela Boli, 24, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend and two weeks later his friend Olwethu Tshefu, 30, was also stabbed to death.