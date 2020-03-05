Two men arrested after foiled Durban hijacking

Two men were arrested after an alleged attempted hijacking on the M13 highway in the Pinetown area, west of Durban, on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident occurred shortly after 9am on the M13 eastbound at the St John's on-ramp. .

“Today at 09:10, two vehicles delivering cellphones and bank cards were driving on the M13 highway towards St Johns Avenue escorted by a security vehicle. The driver was approached by four men who alighted from a Toyota Quantum. When the security guards approached the men, a shoot-out ensued.”

Gwala said police officers in Pinetown were immediately alerted and two suspects were subsequently arrested.

“A pistol and cellphones were recovered from the scene. The Quantum was seized for investigation. One of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard. He was arrested whilst hiding in the bushes and the second suspect was arrested five kilometres away from the scene. The arrested suspects will be charged for attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. They will appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court soon,” said Gwala.