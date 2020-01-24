Durban police rescue 'kidnapped' e-hailing driver bundled into boot

Police rescued an e-hailing driver who was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped by armed men south of Durban on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team was conducting a crime prevention operation in Malukazi, south of the of the city, when they spotted a car parked with all four doors open.

"The suspects noticed the police and jumped out of the vehicle to flee into nearby bushes.

"Police pursued the suspects and within minutes they were able to arrest one, who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm," said Mbele.

While they were searching for the other suspects, they heard a bang on the back seat of the vehicle.

A 35-year-old man, understood to be an e-hailing driver, had been bundled into the boot of the vehicle.