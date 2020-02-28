Durban man arrested after 'falsely claiming' he was hijacked

A Durban man has been charged with perjury after he allegedly claimed he was robbed of his car at gunpoint, when the vehicle was actually impounded after the driver was arrested for drunk driving.

“It is alleged that on February 26 the suspect reported a case of a carjacking at Durban Central. He stated that he was robbed at gunpoint of his vehicle by an unknown suspect,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele

An intensive investigation by detectives revealed that the 24-year-old man had not been robbed of the car, but that it was parked at Berea police station, Mbele said.