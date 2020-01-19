'Get out of the car,' suspected hijackers shout before killing pastor’s daughter

“Get out of the car, get out of the car,” suspected hijackers shouted, moments before shooting dead a woman in cold blood at a shopping centre in Johannesburg on Friday evening.

The woman has been identified as the daughter of retired reverend Tony Simpson from the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk van Afrika (NHKA).

“Reverend Tony Simpson’s daughter, Daleen, was murdered during a hijacking last night.

“May the grace and comfort of the Lord carry them through this difficult time,” the church said on its Facebook page.

Honeydew Community Police Forum spokesperson Michael Steyn told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that they responded to the shooting at the Eagle's Landing shopping centre in Randpark Ridge in Johannesburg at 9.45pm on Friday.