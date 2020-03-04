Confusion reigns over who will ensure that state debts to Eskom are paid

Disagreement over who in the government is responsible for making sure that state entities pay their debt to Eskom led to the breakdown of a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday which would have mapped a way forward on the matter.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) was hoping that deputy president David Mabuza, who chairs the interministerial committee (IMC) on service delivery, or someone delegated by him, would appear before its MPs to talk about how the government will ensure those who owe Eskom will settle their debt.

Instead, cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Eskom executives and board members showed up.

Mabuza, through his parliamentary councillor, sent a letter to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa saying the issue of Eskom debt was not in the deputy president's purview and that even the terms of reference for the committee said nothing about Eskom debt.