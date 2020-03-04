Recession to cost SA more jobs - expert

A leading economist has warned that SA's slip into technical recession could have huge impact on jobs security.

Yesterday, Statistics SA said the country's economic growth for all of 2019 stood at 0.2%, its lowest reading since the global financial crisis in 2009.

The results meant that the country slipped into technical recession by recording two consecutive negative growth.

According to Wits University economics lecturer Lumkile Mondi the economic downturn was caused by the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Mondi said these are industries where an individual worker is responsible for feeding between five to 20 family members.

"Should the country continue experiencing economic downturns, these workers are likely to lose their jobs and their families will suffer," said Mondi.

He added that economic downturns could also dampen investor confidence, making it difficult for government to carry out its functions to an extent that social wages and health services might be cut.