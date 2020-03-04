David Mabuza on Eskom, land and SAA

Deputy President David Mabuza on Tuesday responded to questions raised by members of the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town.

The questions ranged from land reform to the performance of state-owned enterprises.

Here are five key takeouts from the session:

Soweto residents must pay up

After marches against load-shedding and free electricity demands by Soweto residents, Mabuza said they must pay for power like all South Africans.

Soweto residents owe the power utility an estimated R18bn.

“Our people must pay. I've seen people in Soweto marching about the bills. As much as they've got concerns about the bills that have been issued by Eskom, let them discuss that, but they must know that Eskom is using money to generate electricity.”

Independent power producers

Mabuza said for independent power producers to function effectively, Medupi and Kusile power stations must be in full operation, as the capacity of IPPs was still low at this stage.

“These are individuals that supply 5, 2, 10MW, which is not significant. There's not even a single independent producer that is producing 500MW. All of them are less than 100. Whether they are there or not, they don't make any difference.”