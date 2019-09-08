'I have a programme that will bring peace' - Zulu king promises to tackle recent xenophobic violence

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has vowed to bring Johannesburg to a standstill and douse the flames following violent clashes in the city.

Addressing thousands of maidens during the annual Reed Dance hosted at his eNyokeni palace in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, the king said he had received numerous calls asking him to comment on the violent spats between South Africans and foreign nationals in recent weeks.

"Regarding the chaos in Johannesburg, I got a lot of calls and requests for me to comment or put the fires out. What amazed me was that some of those calls were from the very same people who swore at me a couple of years ago and said I was the one who caused violence, which is something they no longer speak about today," he said.

Zwelithini was referring to the backlash he received after commenting in March 2015 that foreigners were in SA to steal jobs and were a social ill. Shortly afterwards, xenophobic attacks hit areas south of Durban, leaving seven dead.

The SA Human Rights Commission in September 2016 found there was no causal link between Zwelithini's comments and the violence, and that they did not amount to hate speech - however, they were hurtful and harmful.