Zulu king to launch mobile network

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu will soon launch his mobile network named Bayede Mobile.

Director of Bayede Mobile, Jane Nkadimang, said plans to roll out the network were afoot and its services would target people in rural areas.

"This project is one of its kind and we hope to launch it by November 1 this year with a limited number of rural communities as subscribers to the network. In the long run, we hope to roll out the network to other provinces," said Nkadimang during a Diwali celebration held at the king's palace of Ondini in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Nkadimang told Sowetan the signal for the network would be hosted on

Cell C and MTN.

"We will soon have marketing activations in various villages and towns in KZN. We encourage communities to come together and form social groupings so that they can benefit. And the best thing is that whatever profit that we make will be ploughed back to the community through various community development projects such as clinics and learning centres," she said.

The Diwali event was aimed at strengthening relations between the Zulu royal house and the Indian community.

Zwelithini is SA's most highly financially supported king and has many business interests trading under the name of Bayede, including wine, property and tourism businesses.

Addressing a strong crowd comprising kings, chiefs, warriors and community members, Zwelithini said Bayede Mobile has been receiving offers from business people abroad who want to partner in the project.