Spar owner ordered to pay staff plays the victim card

The owner of a number of Spar franchises who has been ordered to pay R12m to his staff for violating labour laws says he is being "victimised".

Chris Giannacopolous was found to have made illegal deductions from his employees and to have failed to issue them with contracts, among others.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ordered Giannacopolous to pay workers R11,935,478 more than a week ago for failing to comply with labour laws.

The CCMA issued the awards after employees from eight stores owned by the Giannacopolous family group lodged complaints with the department of labour.

They alleged that the company also hired illegal foreigners to exploit them.

The Giannacopolous family group said while Spar has 970 stores in South Africa no other stores apart from those belonging to the family have been constantly audited for labour violations.