Forget 5-0 thrashing of Al Ahly: Sundowns ace Themba Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane doubts that his team can pull off another 5-0 thrashing of Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League.

Last year, the Brazilians handed the Egyptians their biggest defeat in the modern era.

In a rematch of last season, the two teams have been pitted against each other in the quarterfinals of the competition. The first leg will be played at the Cairo International Stadium tomorrow (6pm) where 30000 fans will be allowed in.

"All that we know is that the game will be difficult. They have changed a lot from last season," Zwane told Sowetan. "The only thing we need to do is to stick to our game plan and take our chances."

Over the past few years Sundowns have earned the respect of the other African teams and their supporters for their exploits on the continent.