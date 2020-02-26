Spar store employees see ruling as beginning of change

Employees working for a Spar franchisee who flouted labour laws have laid bare their alleged exploitation, intimidation and working long hours.

Several current and former staff members at 10 stores owned by Chris Giannakopoulos - who was ordered to pay nearly R12m to his workers - described their working conditions as "horrible".

They told of being paid the lowest wages, being paid cash in envelopes, working six days a week without leave and illegal deductions.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) ordered Giannakopoulos to pay workers R11,935,478 over a week ago for failing to comply with labour laws.

The CCMA gave eight arbitration awards against eight of Giannakopoulos's stores after a series of transgressions related to the basic conditions of employment. He was given 14 days to pay the workers.

An employee who has been working at one of the stores as a manager said he was paid R750 a week with no contract and working six days a week. The manager said after they filed complaints with the CCMA and labour department the pay increased to about R1,200 a week but the long working hours remained.