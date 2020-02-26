Spar boss's penalty a lesson to all

Businesses in South Africa and the world over play a crucial role in terms of developing economies.

It is due to this immense responsibility that it is vital that entrepreneurs and business managers are law-abiding and prioritise ethics, promote human dignity and fairness in the workplace.

Unfortunately, there are many cases of labour law abuses in our country.

These range from home owners ill-treating domestic workers to business leaders failing to adhere to the Labour Relations Act and the Employment Equity Act.

Some employers deduct Unemployment Insurance Fund and provident funds from workers salaries but end up not forwarding the funds to the rightful statutory bodies.

One such business owner who earlier this week was found guilty of gross labour laws abuse was Chris Giannakopoulos who was ordered to pay his employees almost R 12m for making "unlawful deduction and not complying with minimum wage".