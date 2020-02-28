Accommodation costs beyond means of Wits students who have lost bursaries

“I share your frustration, I share your pain. I know the difficulties of being a student without accommodation.”

This is what Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told protesting University of the Witwatersrand students on Thursday.

The students, represented by the student representative council, marched to the Gauteng legislature ahead of the state of the province debate. Led by SRC president Thuto Gabaphethe, the group of about 50 students asked the provincial government to assist in their demands over accommodation at the institution.

About 200 students have been registered but are homeless, according to the marchers.

“We have identified that there are unoccupied buildings owned by government, when there are students languishing in Braamfontein, being forced to sleep in libraries, laboratories, Park Station, MTN and Bree [street] taxi ranks. These buildings must be opened for students,” Gabaphethe said.



LISTEN TO WHAT THEY HAD TO SAY: