Durban lawyer gets interdict against Andile Mpisane's wild parties and 'visible sex acts'

In her affidavit in her urgent court application, Archer said the noise disturbance began in mid-2018.

“The noise consists of screaming, shouting, blaring music at full volume, the beating of drums, car engines revving and wheel-spinning even in the early hours of the morning and performing “doughnuts” (spinning a vehicle in a tight circle) in the cul-de-sac in which both properties are situated.

“There was even an occasion when a sexual act took place on the balcony/bedroom of the first floor of the respondent’s property in full view of my staff and guests.”

She said her manager had repeatedly called metro police and “begged them to intervene” but when they did arrive, which was not very often, they seemed disinterested.

“I can only assume that this is because his parents are very prominent and it is well known that his father (Sbu Mpisane) is a former metro policeman.”

She said attempts to contact Shauwn had been rebuffed by armed security guards at both Sandringham Court and her other property in Addison Drive.

After receiving several bad reviews on Bookings.com, Archer said she believed she had no choice but to apply for an interdict and decided to take the photographs while on her way to her business the Sunday before last.

It was then that the confrontation between her, Mpisane and the bodyguard occurred. She said it began with them banging on her car window and trying to open the door, and with Mpisane shouting “f**king b**ch, give me your phone”.

He then picked up two rocks “as if he was going to throw them at my vehicle but the security guard blocked him”.