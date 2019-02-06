Wits would go 'bankrupt' if it meets demands of protesting students

The University of Witwatersrand has warned that it could collapse if it were to meet the accommodation and historical debt demands made by protesting students.

“The protesting students have made two main demands: they would like all returning students to be given accommodation or funding for accommodation, and they would like all returning students with historic debt (those who owe R100,000 or less) to be registered immediately," said Wits spokesperson Buhle Zuma.

“Unfortunately, these are two demands that the university cannot meet if the university is to remain financially sustainable.”