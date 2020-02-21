Dudu Myeni earned R7m in 2017 but was too poor last year to attend court, delinquency trial hears

Proceedings in the delinquency trial of former SAA board chair, Dudu Myeni, on Friday kicked off with her explaining to the court that she didn't have the financial means to attend court proceedings last year when the trial was supposed to start.

She was taken to the high court in Pretoria by civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for alleged misconduct during her time running the airline.

Myeni was responding to questions from the Outa legal representative, Carol Steinberg, who put it to her that she didn't respect the court by missing the court appearance. In response, Myeni said she was unemployed and didn't have funds to travel from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria to attend the trial.

"It is a fact. I'm not employed. I have limited living means," Myeni told the court.