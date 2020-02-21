Pitso Mosimane harbours hopes of playing CAF final in the country
South Africa faces stiff competition in its attempts to bring the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup final to the country.
The deadline day for submissions from interested federations was yesterday, and it will now be up to CAF to decide who will host the double finals. Champions League winning coach in 2016, Pitso Mosimane, said it would be good for SA to host the finals.
"I don't know where it will go. Someone mentioned that it could be hosted in Casablanca [Morocco]," Mosimane told Sowetan.
"It would be nice if it was hosted at home, wouldn't it? It would be wonderful to play in a final at home and win it."
The 2016 CAF Coach of the Year, who is well-respected in North Africa, said the big countries of continental football will be keen to host the games. "You know that Egypt and Morocco will make a bid, won't they? So let's see what happens," he said.
"I speak with a lot of people from North Africa and they tell me that they'll be interested. We know how sometimes CAF favours certain clubs from certain countries."
CAF has done away with the two-leg final system. Both Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will be once-off games to be hosted by a single country. The final of the Champions League will be on May 29 while the other will precede it on May 24.
Safa acting chief executive officer Gay Mokoena was not available for comment yesterday after numerous attempts to contact him.
