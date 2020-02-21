Pitso Mosimane harbours hopes of playing CAF final in the country

South Africa faces stiff competition in its attempts to bring the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup final to the country.

The deadline day for submissions from interested federations was yesterday, and it will now be up to CAF to decide who will host the double finals. Champions League winning coach in 2016, Pitso Mosimane, said it would be good for SA to host the finals.

"I don't know where it will go. Someone mentioned that it could be hosted in Casablanca [Morocco]," Mosimane told Sowetan.

"It would be nice if it was hosted at home, wouldn't it? It would be wonderful to play in a final at home and win it."