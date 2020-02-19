State Security Agency posed these 'personal' questions to SAA managers

The Zondo commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday that security vetting of SAA senior managers in 2016 was so "personal" there were fears that it was being used to purge opponents of then board chair Dudu Myeni.

An affidavit filed to the commission by SAA employee Sharon Olitzki, who was among those Myeni wanted out of the national airline, detailed the nature of the interview segment of the vetting process.

Interviews with the 118 affected staff went deep into their family affairs. Only senior managers, executives and their support staff were subjected to this vetting process, the commission heard.

The process apparently revealed that Olitzki held dual citizenship.