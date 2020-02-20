Transport dept turned down request to integrate Metrorail and Gautrain — Mbhazima Shilowa

“If we had an integrated, safe and reliable transport [system] covering new economic nodes, we could reduce congestion and emissions, reliance on cars as well as travel time,” said Shilowa.

The Competition Commission’s report revealed that the 40% subsidy the rail sector received from government only benefited wealthier provinces as there was no proper rail network in poor provinces.

The commission found that there were “huge” inequities between the Gautrain and Metrorail.

“Gautrain is heavily subsidised and operates differently from Metrorail from a service point of view,” said commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

“Literally, there is a wall between the two departure points, even when they use the same station. We need to break down these walls and have a single system,” said Bonakele.

He said trains were not meant to compete with each other and were about efficiency.

“If you have two trains both going from Johannesburg to Pretoria, that is inherently inefficient. You want a single system that’s more reliable and more regular.

“We think that the best way is to allow the provincial government to take over Metrorail and integrate it into the Gautrain and run a single transport system, a single system that does not separate people according to class,” Bonakele said.

Twitter users reacted to the recommendation, with some supporting the commission, while others said it would be a mistake if government integrated the two.