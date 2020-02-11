South Africa

Prasa's Western Cape boss replaced and put on paid leave

By staff reporter - 11 February 2020 - 13:40
Metrorail's regional manager in the Western Cape, Richard Walker, has been placed on paid leave.
Image: GroundUp

Metrorail’s manager in the Western Cape, Richard Walker, has been put on paid leave amid “multiple challenges and lapses”, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said on Tuesday.

Regional engineering manager Raymond Maseko will take over with immediate effect, said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.

In a statement, Mgitywa said Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo had visited all the agency’s regions since assuming sole responsibility for the organisation in December.

“The Western Cape region has so far proven to be the most troubled,” said the statement, and as a result passengers and stakeholders had lost confidence in the business.

Image: Twitter/Raymond Maseko

“The Western Cape region has also been unable to assist Prasa to realise its long-term business objectives, such as the provision of reliable and safe train operations.

“Among other concerns for Prasa is the high number of unresolved employee grievances in the region, which have contributed to very low morale at a time when the organisation is supposed to improve its performance and turn the corner.”

Maseko’s appointment was aimed at stabilising the region and improving performance.

Mgitywa said: “He has more than 18 years’ hands-on experience in railway planning, infrastructure development, project and product management, and systems engineering strategies.

“He also has strong business development skills. He has collaborated with a team of international experts in the development of the Western Cape resignalling project.”

