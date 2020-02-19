Metrorail driver stoned by commuters in KwaZulu-Natal

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has accused the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) of failing to provide and maintain a safe and healthy work environment for employees, after a train driver was stoned while on duty.

According to a statement released by Untu, Nonhlanhla Dlamini was the driver of a train from Durban to Stanger on Tuesday, when commuters asked her to stop. She said she had refused and gone on to the usual stop at Durban's Briardene Station. Furious commuters surrounded the cabin and started stoning her.

Dlamini said she tried to hide inside the train cabin, but was hit on the head and ear by stones. She was treated in hospital for her injuries.

“I used to love my job, but it has become so dangerous that I don’t know if I will return home alive to see my children.”

“It is also not the first time this has happened to me. For me and other Prasa employees assault has become a daily occurrence,” Dlamini said, according to the Untu statement.

Untu spokesperson Sonja Carstens told GroundUp that the incident happened “very early in the morning, about 6am. Just speaking to her [Dlamini], this was horrific and terrifying,” said Carstens.

She said Untu routinely warned train crews that commuters often believed they were responsible for train delays. “In this case they wanted her to stop unauthorised in the middle of the route and she cannot do that. That would not only be endangering her life, but that of the commuters, and she would be immediately dismissed.”