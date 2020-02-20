Apartheid was morally repugnant ... full stop

We take it for granted that everyone understands what it means to live in a democracy and the moral basis for SA's constitutional democracy, in particular.

If FW De Klerk, one of the main architects of the negotiated settlement that produced a democratic SA, can time and again defend or deny apartheid's dehumanising nature, many others do not comprehend the significance of this democracy.

The achievement of universal suffrage - one person, one vote - is significant in its affirmation of equal humanity.

Pat White puts it well in an article titled Political Education in a Democracy - "The rationale for universal suffrage is that everyone's interests matter, and matter equally, and as a moral agent each must have an opportunity to bring his point of view to the decision-makers' attention."

Freedom and moral agency are inalienable rights and are the essence of being human. Apartheid trampled on this essence and thus deprived blacks of their humanity.

The glaring omission of our transition from apartheid to democracy is that De Klerk and the National Party were not compelled to repudiate their ethos.

Apartheid was built on a theory that whites were the only race truly human, making other races less and sub-human, specifically black African people.

In his apology in 1993 De Klerk characterised the atrocities committed by the state under apartheid as unintended consequences of a well-meant system.