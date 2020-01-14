South Africa

ANC MP, EFF provincial chairman out on bail for malicious damage to property and theft

By Peter Ramothwala - 14 January 2020 - 10:54
The two were arrested and are now out on bail
Image: 123rf/ Allan Swart

ANC MP and EFF provincial chairman were arrested and released on bail yesterday for malicious damage to property and theft.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, 37, EFF MPL and chairman Jossey Buthane, 41, and Motladi Setsiba, 46, appeared in the Seshego magistrate's court and were all released on R500 bail each on Monday. Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the arrest came after the community went on the rampage, torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3 and damaged a house in the area.

"Community members in Seshego had on Sunday, converged in Zone 3 to discuss about crime in the wake of the killing of an 18-year-old Thorisho Kgomo, who was allegedly stabbed by a 17-year-old teenager and later succumbed to injuries in hospital. The teenager has since been arrested," he said. Mojapelo added that the crowd then allegedly proceeded to search for other people they suspected of being criminals terrorising communities in their area and in the process allegedly damaged a house and torched a shack. "Two cellphones, a router and clothing were also reported stolen," he said.

Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned the violence that erupted during the gathering and warned all community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

"The three suspects, identified as Joseph "Jossie" Buthane, Jacob Boy Mamabolo and Motladi Puxley Setsiba, appeared in Seshego magistrate's court on Monday, on charges of malicious damage to property and theft.

They were all released on R500 bail and their cases were remanded to March 6. Police investigations are still proceeding," said Mojapelo.

