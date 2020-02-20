ANC orders parliamentary caucus probe of MPs

The ANC has ordered its parliamentary caucus to investigate if the utterances of some of its MPs on Tuesday violated party rules and guidelines by trivialising gender-based violence to score political points, according to ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, supported by several legislators from his party benches, on Tuesday accused EFF leader Julius Malema of physically abusing his wife Mantwa.

Malema, a former political ally-turned rival of Mamabolo's, has denied the charge but immediately accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late ex-wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude admitted that they congratulated Mamabolo for "dislodging the president of the EFF but we have never caucused about anyone attacking anyone on GBV or personally".