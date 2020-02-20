MPs, abuse is real. Stop trivialising it

This week gender-based violence made it into the news but for all the wrong reasons as it came up in parliament where MPs used it to score cheap political points.

The sad reality on the ground is that ordinary people on the ground are bearing the brunt of GBV, as women and children keep dying at the hands of men, every day.

Today, once again, our lead story is of a Limpopo man who killed his four children because he believed his wife was cheating on him. We take no pleasure in publishing such stories.

We have seen a trend of this kind of cases lately where the killer is an aggrieved man who believes he is being cheated on or disrespected by the woman in his life.

Just last month, two-month-old baby Nkanyiso was strangled and stabbed by her father after a heated argument the man had with the child's mother in Mpumalanga.

Another father, Sbu Mpungose was sentenced to four life terms in November for the murder of his three children and a stepdaughter in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. He was going through a divorce.