Using woman abuse as political tool shameful, says lobby

The use of a sensitive issue such as gender-based violence for political point-scoring by members of parliament is shameful.

This is according to Future Kings – a mentorship initiative aimed at training teenage boys to responsible manhood – who were comment on allegations of women abuse that were thrown around between EFF and ANC MPs yesterday.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo and EFF leader Julius Malema were yesterday embroiled in a public spat in full view of millions of South Africans which involved allegations of women abuse. Mamabolo accused Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa and in turn the EFF leader throw a curveball and placed the matter in the ANC benches by accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of previously beating his late wife Nomazizi.

Future Kings’ volunteer-in-chief, Rams Mabote, said that these events which took place in parliament during the State of the Nations Address would go down in history as some of the “most shameful days in the history of parliamentary politics”.

“In what was supposed to be a debate of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, South Africans were subjected to mudslinging match between adult men who trivialised and used women abuse and gender-based violence as a political weapon to shame each other,” Mabote said.