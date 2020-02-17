Shock and grief over deaths of Olifantsfontein pupils

It is a sombre day at Madiba Tlou Primary School in Olifantsfontein, near Midrand, as pupils and staff struggle to come to terms with the deaths of two of the learners in a road accident.

The crash happened when taxi transporting a group of pupils from Tembisa to the school collided with a motorbike.

Paramedics had their hands full attending to the injured pupils and comforting those badly shocked by the incident. Some pupils at the crash scene were seen walking around with drips attached to their bodies while others were crying inconsolably.

While the teachers also a hard time consoling other pupils and colleagues, one teacher was rushed to hospital after she fainted in class upon hearing the news.