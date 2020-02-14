I've run out of ways to comfort families: Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four teachers in Gauteng

The deaths of 14 pupils and four teachers in Gauteng since the start of the year has taken an emotional toll on him, provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

He was speaking at a memorial service for Kelebogile Reuben Molopyane, a grade 10 pupil who died after allegedly falling from the second floor at Ferndale High School in Johannesburg.

“I am emotionally devastated. I am emotionally drained. But whatever remains of me, I want to deposit it into Kele’s family and say that we are sorry,” said a devastated Lesufi.

Molopyane's grandmother could not contain her emotions as she took to the podium to speak about his death which she learnt about on television.

“When I saw the incident on television, I said not again. Little did I know they were talking about my grandson,” said Thelma Thoane.

She said the family had made peace with what happened. “We have made peace with it, we are grateful to the school, school governing body and educators for trying to save the life of our beloved boy ... All is well, we cannot question or judge God.”

Thoane said like any other family, they had anticipated Molopyane would be successful and graduate from university after placing him in a good school in Johannesburg instead of an “under-resourced” one in Garankuwa.