WATCH LIVE | Gloves off as MPs prepare to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

Members of parliament will on Tuesday afternoon debate the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).

The Sona started on a turbulent footing last week Thursday when members of the EFF disrupted the proceedings, demanding that former president of apartheid South Africa FW de Klerk be asked to leave parliament because he had said apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The ANC was heavily criticised for extending the invite to De Klerk, who later apologised for his comments through his foundation.

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa outlined a number of plans.

He placed the country in his confidence when he shed light on the steps government planned to take in dealing with the energy crisis. He said the government would put in measures to ensure municipalities in good standing could procure their own power through independent power producers.

He said the Sexual Offences Act would be amended to broaden the category of sex offenders, and that their names would be included in the national register for sex offenders.

"We will pass the law to tighten bail and sentence conditions in cases that involve gender-based violence."