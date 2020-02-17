Storm over digs puts Tshwane University of Technology in court battle

A company that provides student accommodation is fighting the Tshwane University of Technology in court over a contract that was cancelled last year because its residential units are situated next to a taxi rank and a bottle store.

This is according to court papers filed in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the university is opposing the court action by Southern Storm Properties, which owns the Khayalethu student accommodation in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Southern Storm Properties wants the court to declare TUT's contract with its new service providers invalid.

TUT Enterprise Holdings CEO Nicholas Motsatse told Sowetan that the residence's proximity to a bottle store and a taxi rank "significantly reduces the security and safety of students".

"There have been incidences of students being mugged or harassed emanating from the proximity to these businesses. It becomes increasingly difficult to justify this location when there are alternatives," Motsatse said.

He said TUT had signed the contract with Southern Storm because they had no other accommodation alternatives at the time.

"At that stage there were no alternatives in eMalahleni to accommodate students. The lease with Southern Storm precedes the introduction of accredited accommodation as an alternative to leased accommodation," he said.