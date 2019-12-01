Calls for investigation into 'abuse of power' at TUT.

The portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology has called for investigations on allegations against the business unit of Tshwane University of Technology.

Last week TUT’s management appeared before the committee.

Philly Mapulane, chairperson of the committee said they have called for an independent and thorough investigation on the allegations of corruptions, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of power levelled by various stakeholders at the university.

“We are particularly worried about the allegations concerning the leasing of the student accommodation and other responsibilities delegated to the business entity. We believe that an independent investigation is in the public interest to restore the trust and confidence of the public and all the stakeholders in this business entity,” Mapulane said.