Calls for investigation into 'abuse of power' at TUT
The portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology has called for investigations on allegations against the business unit of Tshwane University of Technology.
Last week TUT’s management appeared before the committee.
Philly Mapulane, chairperson of the committee said they have called for an independent and thorough investigation on the allegations of corruptions, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of power levelled by various stakeholders at the university.
“We are particularly worried about the allegations concerning the leasing of the student accommodation and other responsibilities delegated to the business entity. We believe that an independent investigation is in the public interest to restore the trust and confidence of the public and all the stakeholders in this business entity,” Mapulane said.
Mapulane said the committee is gravely concerned about the serious allegations concerning the university’s business arms.
“The portfolio was not satisfied when it comes to the explanation provided by the university on TUT Enterprise Holding,” he said.
Mapulane said the committee is of the view that the university council did not follow due process, including complying with the principles of the Audi alteram partem, in the dismissal of Veronica Motloutsi as a member of the council and therefore the committee calls on the university council to reinstate her with immediate effect.
The committee will engage the university further on these matters in the new year when it will be visiting the university on an official oversight programme during the registration and reopening for the 2020 academic year.