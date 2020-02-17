LISTEN: Leaked audio of Joburg MMC ordering removal of JMPD chief

An audio clip of the Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena ordering the suspension of JMPD chief David Tembe has been leaked.

"Show your muscle and suspend [David] Tembe today," she says in the clip.

Mokoena confirmed to the Sowetan that she was aware of the clip but said it had been deliberately tampered with to omit the rest of the conversation.

Sowetan obtained the full audio clip which was taken during a four-hour meeting on January 22 where officers who had been suspended by Tembe were airing their grievances.

