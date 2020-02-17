Leaked audio exposes move to oust JMPD chief

"Show your muscle and suspend [David] Tembe today."

These are the stern orders Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena gave to her head of department, William Mazibuko, instructing him to immediately place Johannesburg Metro Police Department [JMPD] chief David Tembe on suspension last month in a damning audio clip that has since been leaked to the Sowetan.

The January 22 audio was recorded during a four-hour meeting with 13 officers who were expressing their grievances at the manner in which Tembe had suspended them. The audio is expected to cause trouble for Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo when it is raised in the next council meeting.

Tembe, according to Mokoena in the clip, had to be suspended immediately following the meeting.

"When these meetings end you tell them all these things you say . I'm not going to disclose, I'm going to say it's an administrative matter, I've listened but the prerogative lies with the HOD. He must tell us how he feels about it and today you must suspend Tembe, today," said Mokoena.

To which Mazibuko responded: "Absolutely."

Mokoena can be heard in the clip saying she will support Mazibuko when he informs Makhubo.