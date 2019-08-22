Family angry after son forced to take 'drug test' because his eyes looked suspicious

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was assaulted in full view of other pupils at Monument High School in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, have slammed the school for conducting a drug test on him because "his eyes looked suspicious".

Family spokesperson Nkagisang Maduo shared the pain and humiliation the boy suffered after the attack went viral. He said that instead of action being taken after the incident, the teen was forced to take a drug test.

"As if being attacked in front of the whole school was not enough, the teacher had to add salt to the wound while nothing was said to the bully," he said.

In the video, which was taken on August 12, one pupil is seen holding another by his shirt, pushing him about and to the ground. One boy can be heard saying, "You smell like fokken zol [dagga]. Come. You want to swear my mother like that! Come."

The attack appears to take place on the school grounds. Those watching seem unfazed at the scenes playing out in front of them.

"After the attack, [the teen] approached the school's disciplinary head to report the incident, but to our surprise he was told that his eyes looked suspicious and his speech was not normal," Maduo said.