'I am not the same person I was 17 months ago': Adam Catzavelos

Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos told the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday that the k-word gives him “chills” and makes him “uncomfortable”.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, crimen injuria for racist comments in December 2019. He gained infamy when a video he recorded on a holiday in Greece went viral after he bragged that there was not a single “k****r in sight” at the beach. In his plea, Catzavelos admitted to using the offensive word and that it impaired the dignity of others.

Taking the stand on Thursday during sentencing proceedings, Catzavelos told the court that he regretted his actions. He repeatedly said he was sorry for having used the k-word.

“I acknowledge what I've done and the harm it's caused. I'm deeply remorseful for what I did. I apologise sincerely. Never again will I be insensitive,” Catzavelos said.

He described taking the video as “disgusting” and something he would never do again.

“What I did that day was the most disgusting thing I've ever done. I'm deeply ashamed of what I did.”

He read out an apology he said he had written with the help of his legal team.

Prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor said the apology was not genuine and was “polished” to make him look better.

Asked how he felt when he realised that the video had upset a lot of people, Catzavelos said: “I felt terrible.”

He said he had, since undergoing community service at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, become a “better person”.

In August 2019, Catzavelos agreed in the Equality Court to perform 160 hours of community service at the Soweto-based community organisation and to pay a fine of R150,000, which was to be given to the foundation.