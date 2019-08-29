'As a perpetrator, I have damaged my own humanity': Adam Catzavelos

Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos has expressed deep remorse for using a racial slur.

His notoriety stems from a selfie video he made of himself on August 12 2018 on a beach in Greece, in which he used the k-word about black South Africans.

Since then, he said, he had decided to “look at myself from many different angles, inside and out”.

In a written apology shared by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Catzavelos stated: “When I watch the video, not by choice I may add, but because in certain circumstances I have had to, for example with my lawyers, I am truly disgusted, horrified and ashamed of my behaviour.

“I now, more than ever, in the course of having to confront and take responsibility for my actions, which has forced me to consider deeply issues such as dignity and humanity, am acutely aware of how profoundly dehumanising and hurtful it must be for black South Africans to be referred to by the 'k' word with all its connotations, who a mere 24 years ago were liberated from centuries of enslavement, colonisation and subjugation and oppression.

“I acknowledge what I have done and the harm it has caused first and foremost to black South Africans but also to our country, to all South Africans irrespective of race, and to my family.”