EFF supporters in court ahead of Adam Catzavelos sentencing

Sentencing proceedings are expected to start on Thursday at the Randburg magistrate's court in the crimen injuria case against Adam Catzavelos.

EFF members in party regalia were seated in court ahead of his appearance.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, crimen injuria for racist comments he made in December 2018.

He gained infamy after a video he recorded on a holiday in Greece went viral. In it he bragged about there not being a single “k****r in sight” on the beach.

Catzavelos admitted in his plea to using the offensive word and conceded that it impaired the dignity of others.

The EFF in Gauteng laid charges after the video gained traction, generating outrage.

Gauteng party leader Mandisa Mashego is expected to testify in aggravation of sentence.