A date still has to be set for Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos to appear in court in Athens‚ Greece‚ for his racist video rant.

Catzavelos’ lawyer‚ Lawley Shein‚ confirmed outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that his client also faced charges abroad.

Greek authorities confirmed in a letter they were charging Catzavelos for having‚ via the internet‚ “incited‚ provoked‚ excited or encouraged acts or actions which may cause discrimination‚ hatred or violence against the person or the group of persons identified by race‚ colour‚ religion‚ genealogy‚ national or ethnic origin‚ sexual orientation‚ gender identity or disability in a manner which endangers public order or threatens the lives‚ freedom or physical integrity of such persons”.

The letter indicated he was being changed because the video of his racist rant was posted on YouTube‚ which was “accessible on Greek territory”‚ and that the k-word in Greek was also a “derogatory word for a black person and denotes the racist belittlement of the black people”.

Catzavelos’s trial in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court was postponed on Wednesday to August 29.

The defence made submissions to the court on July 5.

State prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor said the Gauteng director of public prosecutions still had to go through them.