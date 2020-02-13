Municipalities to start buying electricity from IPPs - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a detailed plan on energy generation in order to assist the ailing power utility Eskom.

In his State of the Nation Address that was delayed by almost two hours, Ramaphosa also gave a green light to municipalities to source their own electricity.

He also announced that energy and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe would issue a directive that will enable the development of additional power from several energy resources including renewables, hydro, natural gas, coal and battery storage.

He said that these measures, would increase electricity capacity and reduce the reliance on Eskom.

“We will initiate the procurement of emergency power from projects that can deliver electricity into the grid within 3 to 12 months from approval,” Ramaphosa said.