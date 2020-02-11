Eskom: Public must pay R190bn to fix our mess. Judge: Think again
Bedevilled power producer Eskom – which is trying to bleed as much as R190bn from consumers through a series of tariff hikes – has been dealt a hammer blow by the Pretoria High Court.
On Monday, judge Jody Kollapen dismissed an urgent application by the utility, which if successful would have seen electricity prices raised by 16.6% and 16.7% over the next two years.
