South Africa

Armed robbers hit Durban shopping centre

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 13 February 2020 - 16:51
Armed robbers hit The Atrium Shopping Centre on Thursday. Stock Photo.
Armed robbers hit The Atrium Shopping Centre on Thursday. Stock Photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF

Shoppers at The Atrium in Durban on Thursday ran for cover when gunmen stormed a jewellery store.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said there was a shooting and robbery at the shopping centre.

“We can confirm a shooting today at 13:47 (1.47pm), where a group of armed suspects entered the business premises on Ridge Road in Overport and held the employees.

“At gunpoint they took jewellery and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle,” she said.

UPDATE: Suspects abandoned the VW Polo. Believed to have fled in another vehicle. Metro Police with the suspects'...

Posted by PT Alarms on Thursday, February 13, 2020

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Fyfe Road in Morningside.

“A case of business robbery is being investigated by Berea police,” said Mbele.

WATCH | 'Our father died in the same shop,' says owner of barbershop where robber was killed

Thirteen years ago, the man who laid the foundation for a barbershop in Laudium was killed during robbery inside the shop. A few weeks ago, an ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X