Customer shoots dead man who pulled out a gun in barbershop

A man was shot dead, allegedly by a customer, during a robbery at a barbershop in Laudium, Centurion, police said on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

In the footage, a man can be seen entering the shop and taking out what appears to be a gun next to a man sitting on a couch. A few seconds later a man sitting in the barbershop chair jumps up, pulls his gown aside and fires several shots at the man.

Other customers run for cover as soon as the shooting starts.