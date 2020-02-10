South Africa

Customer shoots dead man who pulled out a gun in barbershop

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 10 February 2020 - 14:37
Video footage emerged on social media showing a fatal shooting at a barbershop in Laudium, Centurion.
Image: Supplied

A man was shot dead, allegedly by a customer, during a robbery at a barbershop in Laudium, Centurion, police said on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

In the footage, a man can be seen entering the shop and taking out what appears to be a gun next to a man sitting on a couch. A few seconds later a man sitting in the barbershop chair jumps up, pulls his gown aside and fires several shots at the man.

Other customers run for cover as soon as the shooting starts.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the shooting happened at Al Madina barbershop on January 31.

Masondo said five customers were inside the shop when armed robbers entered and pointed firearms at those inside the shop.

He said two of the armed robbers waited outside.

One alleged robber was shot in the upper body and died on the scene.

Three others fled on foot and a firearm with a serial number filed off was seized.

Cases of murder and attempted business robbery were opened.

In November last year, Mumbai Express barbershop was robbed at gunpoint.

