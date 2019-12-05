One killed, two wounded in cash paypoint robbery in Free State

One person was shot dead and two others, including a Fidelity security guard, were wounded in a cash paypoint robbery in the Free State on Thursday morning.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Baartman said guards were stationed at a pension paypoint in the small farming town of Marquard when they saw two suspicious cars approaching.

Baartman said a gang of armed robbers was travelling in a green Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Golf.

“The guards immediately locked down the cash van and requested backup from police.

“A gunfight ensued, in which our officers were able to fatally wound one of the suspects and wound another,” Baartman said.