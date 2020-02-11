Tributes pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala
News of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death has sent a wave of sadness across the country.
Group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that the Grammy Award-winning group's founder was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.
Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 78, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo was on tour in the US.
“Yes, it's true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning. The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” Majozi said.
Shabalala's family would issue an official statement later in the day, he added.
Saddened by the news of Joseph's death, South Africans took to social media to express their sorrow.
#RIPJosephShabalala " Umuntu ongazi ucabanga ukuthi uyaz, kanti akazi lutho.. Owaziyo uvele enze kwenzeke" Leli lungelo nge lakho... Ayolala amaqhawe kusale izolibongo. pic.twitter.com/meYdyhUiZk— ®MAFUNGWASHE HADEBE™ (@sabstopy) February 11, 2020
Wow, RIP to the greatest musician Africa has produced, founder and leader of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Dr Joseph Shabalala pic.twitter.com/95r18lpHD1— Phakimpi Du Bois (@MrThobz) February 11, 2020
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has passed away at a Pretoria hospital. RIP brother. Thanks for the memories #JosephShabalala— Barney Simon (@BarneySimon) February 11, 2020
We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. #RIPJosephShabalala [Photo: Flicker: Seth Gordon] pic.twitter.com/Sazg9hoWew— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2020
Joseph Shabalala of the Grammy multi-award winning scathamiya group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died. pic.twitter.com/mgEnEzxAn8— Ndim' uSihle Mlambo ✍?️ (@SihleSays) February 11, 2020
#RIPJosephShabalala aowa ban bra joe Gone pic.twitter.com/7ukMoqkBuV— Xoliso Sithole (@XOLISO_SA) February 11, 2020
May your great spirit Rest In Power Baba Joseph Shabalala?. #RIPJosephShabalala #LadysmithBlackMambazo #AfricanPride #SpiritualMusic pic.twitter.com/7FNCAD6nGn— MkhuluWeSivivane | #CountryDuty #Ubuntu ????? (@Mkhulu_Sivivane) February 11, 2020
RIP to the Legend Bab’ Joseph Shabalala #LadysmithBlackMambazo pic.twitter.com/qd23T1xLXd— Khanya Mkhwanazi (@TheKhanya) February 11, 2020
#RIP to Baba Joseph Shabalala, and Condolences to his family and The Ladysmith Black Mambazo family ??— Christopher™ (@chris_mbatsane) February 11, 2020
WHAT AN AMAZING LEGACY YOU LEFT BEHIND!!! We bow down to you Mkhulu, lala uphumle! Oh Nkosiyam... it hurts but it’s ok! ??? #RIPJosephShabalala— Millicent Radebe (@NQOBZR) February 11, 2020
Rest in Peace, Mshengu.— Chike le Chakane?? (@Machaa_Sebela) February 11, 2020
Your legacy lives #JosephShabalala#BlackMambazo pic.twitter.com/yXJaYBTFh7
Hamba kakuhle qhawe lethu. When apartheid tried to keep black people invisible - you sang in such a way that the world couldn't ignore us even if they tried really hard. #LadyBlacksmithMambazo what a legacy! Mr. Joseph Shabalala siyabonga baba. #RIPJosephShabalala https://t.co/CCr8YQOt85— Siki 2020 ? ?? (@SikeeDlanga) February 11, 2020
