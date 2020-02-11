South Africa

Tributes pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala

By Masego Seemela - 11 February 2020 - 13:32
Joseph Shabalala, the founder of Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died on Tuesday morning.
Joseph Shabalala, the founder of Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died on Tuesday morning.
Image: Gallo Images

News of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala's death has sent a wave of sadness across the country.

Group manager Xolani Majozi confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that the Grammy Award-winning group's founder was with his wife, Thokozile Shabalala, during his last moments.

Shabalala died on Tuesday morning at Life Eugene Marais Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 78, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo was on tour in the US.

“Yes, it's true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning. The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” Majozi said.

Shabalala's family would issue an official statement later in the day, he added.

Saddened by the news of Joseph's death, South Africans took to social media to express their sorrow.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died

Legendary iscathamiya singer and founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala has passed on.
News
4 hours ago

Ladysmith Black Mambazo musical postponed to next year

Show's delay due to production
Entertainment
4 months ago

Probe into SABC exposes editorial interference

Motsoeneng dismisses report as nonsensical and says it has no value
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
X