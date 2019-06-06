Ladysmith Black Mambazo to stage long-awaited isicathamiya awards

Five-time Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will finally stage the long-awaited Cothoza Music Awards on June 22.

The event, which will be accompanied by a festival, will take place at The Durban Playhouse. The awards will be the culmination of a three-day programme that will include a masterclass on June 19 and a music concert on June 20.

Professor Joseph Shabalala, who founded the group, said: “Long-time dream for isicathamiya music to be recognised not only as a national music treasure, but also as a great cultural export."

The awards, the concert and masterclass are part of the group's mobile academy programme.

“This programme aims to revive and develop isicathamiya music by developing new groups and propelling established music groups who want to take their music to greater heights,” says Sibongiseni Shabalala.

The masterclass will explore the evolution of isicathamiya music under the theme Evolution of Isicathamiya - The Past, The Present and The Future through stimulating healthy debate among industry stakeholders.