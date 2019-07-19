Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder to be honoured with stage musical

As a herdboy growing up on a farm in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, Joseph Shabalala's father would tell him that one day he would be educated, make his family proud, and fly in the planes that often soared over their home.

Mlwane Shabalala promised that when the boy fulfilled his prophecy, he would write down in a book every time he saw a plane his son was flying in.

Joseph went on to start the Ladysmith Black Mambazo music group, but his father never got to see the fulfilment of his prophecy. Mlwane died in the mid-1950s when his son was a teenager.

Now Joseph's life - from its humble beginnings to touring with US superstar Paul Simon and winning several Grammys - will be told in a musical that is set to tour SA from September.

The show, Mshengu: The Musical, is part of the Soweto Theatre's legacy project and is directed by actor Desmond Dube.