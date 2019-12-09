A married man will break your heart
A heartbreak is terrible and it's something you would never want to put yourself through or even wish it to happen to your worst enemy. It's very painful. Anyone is capable of breaking your heart, but it seems married men are the chief culprits in breaking women's hearts all the time. They cause excruciating pain to a number of women who are desperately looking for love.
It's not only wives who suffer from spousal infidelity and unfaithfulness. The mistress and baby mama also have sleepless nights because of one man who is playing them. The man disappoints and tortures them after promising them heaven and earth.
When you are in love with a married man, you will realise that your relationship is all about lies. He will lie about his marriage being on a rocky patch and that it's about to collapse. And guess what, as a makhwapeniyou will be kept forever waiting for those promises to be fulfilled.
But they will never happen.
With time, you slowly start to realise that your relationship is vulnerable, not invincible and is going nowhere. The idea of losing a relationship that you have invested your feelings in scares, terrifies and kills you inside.
This is the sad reality that comes with being in a relationship with a married man. They do not last forever but will leave you lonely and nursing a bruised and broken heart.
Even smart, well-educated, single women always fall prey to this kind of relationship. But they never stop, even though they know it will end badly. Try to write yourself a happy ending rather than throw away your romantic future by being in love with a married man. Stop being carried away by shiny, expensive gifts. Stop being materialistic.
No matter how beautiful you are, once he gets what he wants from you, specifically sex, he will dump you like a hot potato and look for his next victim. He will block your numbers on all social media networks and go back to the cosy arms of his wife, whom he had earlier said he was divorcing.
Women, don't play dumb.
McDivett Tshehla, Halfway House
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.