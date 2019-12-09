A married man will break your heart

A heartbreak is terrible and it's something you would never want to put yourself through or even wish it to happen to your worst enemy. It's very painful. Anyone is capable of breaking your heart, but it seems married men are the chief culprits in breaking women's hearts all the time. They cause excruciating pain to a number of women who are desperately looking for love.

It's not only wives who suffer from spousal infidelity and unfaithfulness. The mistress and baby mama also have sleepless nights because of one man who is playing them. The man disappoints and tortures them after promising them heaven and earth.

When you are in love with a married man, you will realise that your relationship is all about lies. He will lie about his marriage being on a rocky patch and that it's about to collapse. And guess what, as a makhwapeniyou will be kept forever waiting for those promises to be fulfilled.

But they will never happen.

With time, you slowly start to realise that your relationship is vulnerable, not invincible and is going nowhere. The idea of losing a relationship that you have invested your feelings in scares, terrifies and kills you inside.